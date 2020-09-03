file photo

Wetaskiwin Manluk Centre re-opening following staff testing positive for COVID-19

The Manluk Centre: Wetaskiwin Regional Aquatics & Fitness will re-open Sept. 5, 2020.

The Manluk Centre: Wetaskiwin Regional Aquatics & Fitness is set to re-open to the public for September long weekend. The facility will be available to the public starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020.

The Manluk Centre has been closed since the evening of Aug. 21, 2020 following the confirmation of a facility staff member testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Upon receiving notification from Alberta Health services about the employee who tested positive, the City of Wetaskiwin immediately closed the facility.

Since Aug. 21, a total of two facility employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Both individuals, and those who had close contact with them, have been in isolation since Aug. 21.

“While Alberta Health Services had given the City the green light to re-open the Manluk Centre before September 5, we felt it was prudent to delay the facility’s re-opening until all the employees’ test results came back,” said Robert Osmond, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Wetaskiwin. “We remain committed to keeping our recreation facilities safe for both staff and the visiting public, and have enhanced our infection prevention and control measures to help protect everyone’s well-being.”

According to data from the Government of Alberta, the City of Wetaskiwin currently has two confirmed active COVID-19 cases and 12 recovered. The County of Wetaskiwin, separated from the City on the provincial government’s website, also has two confirmed active cases.

The Manluk Centre: Wetaskiwin Regional Aquatics & Fitness will be open the following hours over the long weekend:

• Saturday Sept. 5, 2020, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sunday Sept. 6, 2020, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Monday Sept. 7, 2020, 11 a.m. to 6p.m.


