Wetaskiwin men charged with 2nd degree murder of Ponoka teen to stand trial

Editor’s note: The following story may be distressing for some readers.

Two Wetaskiwin men charged with the second degree murder of Ponoka resident Antwon Bull have been ordered to stand trial.

Adam James Cook, 28, and Morgan Maslin, 21, had a preliminary hearing from Aug. 16 to 18, at the Wetaskiwin Court of Justice.

Bull, 19, sustained life-threatening injuries during an altercation in Wetaskiwin on July 8, 2022. He died in hospital later that evening.

A trial date is not available yet.

The following are brief updates on local court cases within Ponoka County, Maskwacis, and the County of Wetaskiwin.

Omeasoo

A conviction of one count of robbery received a sentence of two years in jail and a 10-year firearms prohibition.

Matthew George Omeasoo, of no fixed address, was charged at the Ponoka Court of Justice on July 21. Three other charges were withdrawn.

Larson

Cody Larson, 28, charged with assault, by choking or suffocating, was scheduled to appear in Ponoka Court of Justice on Aug. 25. He was scheduled to enter his plea on Sept. 8, at the Ponoka Court of Justice.

Okeymow

Samson Cree Nation resident Amy Natasha Okeymow, 38, one of three people charged in a kidnapping from last fall, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 23, at the Wetaskiwin Court of Justice.

Okeymow is charged with kidnapping with a firearm, unlawful confinement and threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The others accused in the case are Richard Soosay, 31, and Alexandra Raine, 25.

On Aug. 13, 2022, Maskwacis RCMP responded to a report in Samson Cree Nation of a female being kidnapped by multiple individuals and held against her will.

RCMP said the female was forced into a vehicle, threatened with her life, and a firearm was held to her head. After some time, she was able to break free and flee.

Dennehy

Aaron Lewis Dennehy, 41, has been charged with sexual assault, failure to comply with release conditions and resisting a peace officer for separate incidents dating back to September, 2021.

A trial for the charge of failing to comply with a release order is set for Nov. 24, at the Ponoka Court of Justice.

A verdict is scheduled to be passed down on Nov. 27, at the Wetaskiwin Court of Justice for the charge of sexual assault.

The trial for resisting a peace officer is set for Jan. 15, 2024, in Ponoka.

Krammer

The sentencing of a Ponoka man charged with aggravated sexual assault has been set over to Dec. 8, at the Ponoka Court of Justice.

Brett Allan Krammer is additionally charged with two counts of threats to cause bodily harm, unlawful confinement and assault.

Demetroff, Saddleback

A sentencing date has been set for one of two people accused in the death of an elderly Wetaskiwin man.

Kardon Ryan Demetroff and Celeste Morningstar Saddleback were found guilty on Nov. 25, 2022. Demetroff was convicted of first/second-degree murder and Saddleback of the lesser and included offence of manslaughter using a firearm.

The pair were originally charged with kidnapping and robbery with a firearm, however, those charges were withdrawn.

The victim, Larry Parker, 74, was abducted and later found unresponsive on Highway 2A on Herman-Minde Road on April 12, 2020. He was declared dead at the scene.

Saddleback is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15, at the Red Deer Court of King’s Bench.

Demetroff had a pre-arraignment hearing in Red Deer on Aug. 14. His next court date is Sept. 11, to speak to the court.

Resources are available for anyone needing mental health support.

The Mental Health Help Line (1-877-303-2642) is a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week, confidential service that provides support, information and referrals to Albertans experiencing mental health concerns.

The toll-free Indigenous Support Line can be accessed by calling 1-844-944-4744 or by calling Health Link at 811.