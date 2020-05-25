Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest impaired driver following police car ramming

The suspect vehicle purposefully crashed into a parked police vehicle, pushing it into the ditch.

At 4:55 p.m. Saturday May 23, the Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver travelling southbound on Highway 13. The driver was seen to be driving in and out of the ditch as well as driving erratically.

The Wetaskiwin RCMP, with the support of the Leduc RCMP, located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and in the interest of public safety the RCMP initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle drove towards the RCMP cars, which had to veer out of the way to avoid collisions.

The RCMP deployed a tire deflation device and the suspect vehicle purposefully crashed into a parked police vehicle, pushing it into the ditch.

The male driver was arrested without further incident.

James Cridland, 57, has been charged with eight criminal charges including:

• Operate a conveyance while impaired;

• Dangerous driving;

• Fail to stop for peace officer;

• Assault with a weapon.

Cridland also received a charge under the Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Act. Cridland is released on conditions for a future court date in Wetaskiwin.

The Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking to speak to two possible witnesses to this incident. One was driving a Volkswagen car and one in a white SUV. If you are a witness to this, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267, or stop in at the Wetaskiwin Detachment.

