May 23, Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest impaired driver following police car ramming. Photo submitted by RCMP Alberta.

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest impaired driver following police car ramming

The suspect vehicle purposefully crashed into a parked police vehicle, pushing it into the ditch.

At 4:55 p.m. Saturday May 23, the Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver travelling southbound on Highway 13. The driver was seen to be driving in and out of the ditch as well as driving erratically.

The Wetaskiwin RCMP, with the support of the Leduc RCMP, located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and in the interest of public safety the RCMP initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle drove towards the RCMP cars, which had to veer out of the way to avoid collisions.

The RCMP deployed a tire deflation device and the suspect vehicle purposefully crashed into a parked police vehicle, pushing it into the ditch.

The male driver was arrested without further incident.

James Cridland, 57, has been charged with eight criminal charges including:

• Operate a conveyance while impaired;

• Dangerous driving;

• Fail to stop for peace officer;

• Assault with a weapon.

Cridland also received a charge under the Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Act. Cridland is released on conditions for a future court date in Wetaskiwin.

The Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking to speak to two possible witnesses to this incident. One was driving a Volkswagen car and one in a white SUV. If you are a witness to this, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267, or stop in at the Wetaskiwin Detachment.

crimeRCMPWetaskiwin

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Just Posted

No deaths from virus between Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Alberta

Active cases in Alberta reaches 801

City of Red Deer down to one confirmed active case of COVID-19

18 new cases were confirmed across the province Saturday

5,801 of 6,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta have recovered

32 new cases confirmed Friday

Area teen crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

Sophia Lia, 15, earned the crown in her first pageant and is spreading the message of mental health

Candle caused Innisfail house fire that left family homeless

Fire unattended candle on second floor of home on Wednesday afternoon

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest impaired driver following police car ramming

The suspect vehicle purposefully crashed into a parked police vehicle, pushing it into the ditch.

Pandemic a boon for the bicycle as thousands snap them up

Bicycles sell out around the world

Boeing says it will reduce workforce by 400 in Winnipeg due to impact from COVID-19

Reflecting new market realities

Minds behind pandemic predicting algorithm already thinking about future beyond COVID-19

Diseases are emerging with greater frequency

‘It’s awful’: Calgary homeless sleeping outdoors over fears of catching COVID-19

Used to be few rough sleepers

N.S. fire crews continue battling ‘out-of-control’ Porters Lake blaze

Word of the fire first emerged early Saturday afternoon

Technology, representation butt heads amid debate over resuming Parliament

The Liberals are now proposing four meetings a week until June 17

Most Read