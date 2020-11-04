file photo

Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant: Large police presence in Millet

Heavy police presence was in Millet the evening of Nov. 3, 2020.

Heavy police presence was in Millet, Alta. the evening of Nov. 3, 2020 as a result of a complaint that was reported Nov.2. The Wetaskiwin RCMP initially reported the complaint to the Leduc RCMP before executing the search warrant.

The RCMP learned details which led them to believe that the suspect male may have been in possession of a firearm. The accused was also known to be the subject of numerous outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

Due to the concern of firearms being involved the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CAD CRU) were engaged to provide operational support during the warrant execution.

On Nov. 3 the search warrant was granted and executed shortly after 7:15 p.m. at the residence in Millet.

Supporting police units including the RCMP helicopter and the Tactical Armoured Vehicle (TAV) provided tools to aid in the search warrant. The public was not at any risk during this very controlled and contained police operation.

The accused was not located in the residence, however, an imitation handgun was seized from within the residence.

The Wetaskiwin RCMP continue to investigate the allegations and it is anticipated that charges will be laid.


