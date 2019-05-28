Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant; seize illegal drugs

RCMP Police Dog Services Section response resulted in the seizure of more cocaine and meth

On May 27th, 2019 the Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle which resulted in the seizure of cocaine.

Further investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in the City of Wetaskiwin with the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP, the Wetaskiwin General Investigations Section and the RCMP Police Dog Services Section resulting in the seizure of more cocaine and methamphetamine.

Shawn Phinney, 27, of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of methamphetamine

Randi Ross, 36, of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of methamphetamine

A 32-year-old female from Edmonton, Alberta who can not be named as her charges have not be sworn before the courts is charged with possession of cocaine.

Shawn Phinney and Randi Ross were brought before a Justice of the Peace and released to appear in court May 30th, 2019. The 32 year old female is scheduled to appear in court on July 17th, 2019.

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by the Wetaskwin RCMP