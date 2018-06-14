Wetaskiwin RCMP are investing an armed robbery just after midnight at a Mac’s Convenience Store with two armed suspects. RCMP photo

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate armed robbery

Masked robbers entered a Mac’s Convenience store, one had a long barrel firearm

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a Mac’s Convenience store.

Police say on June 14 just after midnight two men entered the convenience store and one had long barrel firearm. The suspects demanded money and cigarettes from staff.

One suspect had a baby mask over his face and the other had a white scarf.

“No one was injured in the robbery and they left in an unknown direction of travel,” say police.

The first man is described as wearing a blue coat with white zippers and hood strings, dark pants, black/white gloves and black and white shoes.

The second man is described as wearing a grey and black hoodie, dark pants, black toque, and black/white shoes.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

