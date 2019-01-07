UPDATE: Autopsy determines sudden death near Wetaskiwin as homicide

The 40-year-old wetaskiwin man was found dead on the road Jan. 6 at 1 a.m.

UPDATE: Wetaskiwin RCMP say Edmonton’s Chief Medical Examiner autopsy of the 40-year-old Wetaskiwin man determined the manner of his death to be homicide.

The autopsy was conducted Jan. 9. Police say they continue to investigate and will update as more information becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if you have information about this incident to please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

BACKGROUND

Wetaskiwin RCMP were investigating a crime in the rural area and asked the public to stay away from the scene.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn Jan. 6, “RCMP resources are on scene at a death investigation near Range Road 243-A and Township Road 473.

“On January 6, 2018, at approximately 1 a.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP was dispatched to the area and discovered the body of a middle aged male. The investigation is preliminary in nature and RCMP Major Crimes South is on scene to assist.

“The public is asked to avoid the area and expect police resources to remain for an indeterminate amount of time.

“There is no risk to public safety. No further details are available at this time and an update will be provided when more information becomes available.

No other information was available

