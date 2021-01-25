Black Press file photo

Black Press file photo

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian collision

A 37-year-old man from Maskwacis has died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that took place Sunday Jan. 24, 2021.

At 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 24, Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a pedestrian collision that took place on Highway 2A south of Wetaskiwin.

The investigation indicates that a male was walking in the driving lane of the highway when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The 37-year-old man from Maskwacis died in the hospital as a result of his injuries occurred.

The vehicle involved remained on scene and the driver cooperated with the RCMP. No charges have been laid or are anticipated.

Most Read