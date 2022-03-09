Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate homicide in City of Wetaskiwin

At 2:25 a.m. on March 8, 2022, Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint of a stabbing behind the Old Garage Bar in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Following arrival on scene, the victim, 29-yea-old Colter Jared Buffalo, had serious injuries and was taken to Wetaskiwin Hospital for treatment. RCMP investigators quickly identified a suspect in the stabbing.

Unfortunately, Buffalo died as a result of his injuries.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in and took over the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP have charged Dale Arthur Kemp, 31, of no fixed address with first degree murder.

Kemp has been remanded into custody with his next appearance set for 8:30 a.m. on March 31, 2022 at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

