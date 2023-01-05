File

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate intentionally-set fire to church

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating a fire that completely burned down the St. Joseph’s Lutheran Church on Highway 623.

Dec. 31, 2022, around 11:30 p.m. Camrose RCMP and Hay Lakes Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Highway 623 where they found the church completely engulfed in flames.

Despite efforts from first responders, they were not able to save the church from the fire and initial investigations from the fire examiner determined the blaze was intentionally set.

Wetaskiwin RCMP Investigative Section continue to investigate the fire and are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section at 780-312-7200 or to call their local police.

