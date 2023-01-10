Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate serious injury collision following firearms complaint

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating a serious injury collision after responding to a report of an individual with a firearm on 37 A Ave in Wetaskiwin, Jan. 5, 2023. When officers arrived on scene the suspect got into a Ford F150 pickup truck and fled.

Police initially attempted to stop the vehicle however, due to dangerous driving and speeds RCMP disengaged and did not pursue the truck any further. Shortly after, the vehicle collided with a Chevy Equinox at the intersection of 56 Street and 40 Ave.

The 61-year-old male driver of the Equinox sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

RCMP arrested six occupants of the Ford F150 which had been reported stolen on Dec. 31, 2022, and a replica handgun was seized.

As a result of the investigation RCMP have charged five individuals with multiple offences.

Richard Stanley Soosay, 30, a resident of Maskwacis was charged with:

• Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

• Flight from police;

• Failure to comply with release conditions x5;

• Impaired driving;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm;

• And carrying a concealed Weapon.

Dylan Stuart Simon, 31, a resident of Maskwacis was charged with:

• Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

• Flight from police;

• And failure to comply with release conditions (x2).

Soosay and Simon were taken before a justice and remanded in custody with his next court date set for Jan. 10, 2023, at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

Ray Wyles Buffalo, 27, a resident of Maskwacis was charged with:

• Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

• Flight from police;

• And failure to comply with release conditions.

Buffalo was taken before a justice and was released from custody with his next court date set for Feb. 21, 2023, at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

Cherise Dana Crane, 25, a resident of Red Deer was charged with:

• Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

• Flight from police;

• Possession of a firearm at unauthorized place;

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• And unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon.

Natasha Dawn Mcgilvery, 28, a resident of Maskwacis was charged with:

• Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

• And flight from police.

Crane and Mcgilvery were released from custody with their next court dates set for Feb. 21, 2023, at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.