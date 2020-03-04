(BLACK PRESS file photo)

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigating suspicious death

Male was confirmed deceased at the scene

On March 3, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious death of an adult male located inside a residence in the City of Wetaskiwin.

The male was confirmed deceased at the scene. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) has been deployed to take carriage of the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

No further information is available at this time. An update will be provided when more information is available.

-Submitted by the Wetaskiwin RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018
Next story
Alberta to fund $100M to upgrade operating suites, reduce surgery wait lists

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Wranglers clinch Game 7, heading to division final

The Wrangler beat the Red Deer Viper in Game 7 of the semi-final series

Sylvan Lake celebrating spring’s arrival with The Meltdown

The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event

Eckville author pens thoughtful look at faith, religion and God in first book

Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February

David Thompson High School to house K-12 students

The temporary arrangement allows construction of new high school and elementary school

Sylvan Lake doctor encourages women to be kind to themselves

Dr. Ieleen Taylor is hosting workshops for women dealing with stress and burnout

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Alberta to fund $100M to upgrade operating suites, reduce surgery wait lists

Health Minister says that will mean about 30,000 more surgeries yearly by 2023

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigating suspicious death

Male was confirmed deceased at the scene

PODCAST: Super Tuesday with Burman University Politicial Scientist Marc Froese

The Expert welcomes frequent collaborator to discuss US Democratic Primary

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

B.C. tourism group says bookings from China down 70% amid COVID-19 fears

Destination BC says bookings are down from China by about 70 per cent between March and October

Majority of Canadians unhappy with Trudeau’s handling of blockade crisis: poll

Leger executive vice-president says this represents a major shift in public support for Indigenous rights

Bank of Canada cuts key rate to 1.25% amid coronavirus concerns

Rail line blockades, job action by Ontario teachers and harsh winter weather were also to blame

Most Read