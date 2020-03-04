Wetaskiwin RCMP investigating suspicious death

On March 3, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious death of an adult male located inside a residence in the City of Wetaskiwin.

The male was confirmed deceased at the scene. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) has been deployed to take carriage of the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

No further information is available at this time. An update will be provided when more information is available.

-Submitted by the Wetaskiwin RCMP