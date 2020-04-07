Wetaskiwin RCMP lay charges for an assault on police officers

Dwight Tootoosis claimed to have COVID-19 and coughed intentionally in an officer’s face.

Wetaskiwin, Alta.— In the early afternoon hours of April 5, 2020, Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a complaint of a male causing a disturbance by yelling and swearing at a residence in the area of 48 Street and 48 Avenue. Members attended the residence, located and arrested the male who was breaching his release conditions.

The male stated he had COVID-19, and coughed intentionally into an officer’s face and again when escorted to the police car. The male intentionally coughed into another officer’s face when being processed at the detachment.

The following charges have been laid against Dwight Tootoosis (59) of Wetaskiwin:

· Fail to comply with undertaking (x2)

· Assault on police officer (X2)

· Mischief under $5000

· Failure to comply with the Public Health Act

Tootoosis was brought before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded. He is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court via CCTV on April 7, 2020.

-Submitted by Wetaskiwin RCMP

Coronaviruscrime

