Wetaskiwin RCMP lay charges of aggravated assault after stabbings

  • Jan. 24, 2023 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Wetaskiwin RCMP have laid charges of aggravated assault against one individual after four people were injured in a string of stabbings earlier this month.

At 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in Wetaskiwin.

When RCMP and EMS arrived on scene they located one male with stab wounds. Several minutes later, RCMP received a report of a second stabbing incident in Wetaskiwin.

When RCMP arrived two additional victims were located. Both victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries and are expected to recover.

After an investigation, it was determined that both incidents were related.

As a result of the investigation RCMP have charged 32-year-old male Sandy Brown, a resident of Maskwacis, with two counts of aggravated assault and failure to comply with release conditions.

Brown was remanded in court with his next court appearance set for Feb. 02, at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

RCMP

