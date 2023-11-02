Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for missing person

The Wetaskiwin RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old resident.

Haley Savanna Saskatchewan was last seen on Oct. 19, 2023, at her residence, and has not been seen since.

Saskatchewan was reported missing on Oct. 25, and the RCMP has concern for her well-being and safety.

Saskatchewan is described as:

-First Nations

-Five-foot-two-inches tall

-Around 128 pounds

-Dyed red, long hair

-Brown eyes

Anyone with information on Saskatchewan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-594-3302.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app available on Android and Apple mobile devices.

