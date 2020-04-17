Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests for armed robbery

Four suspects were arrested for robbing a man at knifepoint.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. April 16, 2020 the Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a male robbed at knifepoint while walking his dog.

The male victim was walking near 54 Ave and 49 Street in Wetaskiwin when group of approximately six people surrounded the victim and demanded his cell phone.

One of the accused held a knife to the victim’s throat and threatened to stab him if he did not give them his phone. The victim’s cell phone, wallet and a few other items were stolen.

Police were able to track the location of the phone. Within an hour of the report four suspects were arrested.

The GPS coordinates mapped the phone at apartment on 56 Ave in Wetaskiwin. Wetaskiwin RCMP attended the location and found Rylan Johnson-Cardinal,20, Waylon Omeasoo, 23, Tysean Soosay, 18, and a 15-year-old youth inside the residence.

The four suspects were arrested and transported to Wetaskiwin Detachment.

As a result of the investigation, the following charges have been laid against four individuals:

Rylan Michael Johnson-Cardinal, 20, of Wetaskiwin:

· Robbery with offensive weapon

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Possession of stolen property under $5000

· Fail to comply with release order (X7)

Waylon Ricky Omeasoo, 23, of Maskwacis:

· Robbery with offensive weapon

· Possession of stolen property under $5000

Tysean Telly Soosay, 18, of Wetaskiwin:

· Robbery with offensive weapon

· Possession of stolen property under $5000

The 15-year-old youth of Maskwacis:

· Robbery with offensive weapon

· Possession of stolen property under $5000

All four suspects were brought before a Justice of the Peace.

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”


