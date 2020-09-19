File photo

Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests for Hit and Run to residence

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a vehicle collision with a residence in Wetaskiwin Sept. 17, 2020 at approximately 11:20 p.m.

RCMP’s preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from Edmonton and was heading northbound on 53 Street. The driver was found to be speeding and missed the turn onto 43 Avenue and ended up striking the residence. The car partially entered an unoccupied bedroom causing significant damage to both the residence and the car.

The two occupants of the residence were uninjured.

Both suspects, a male and female, took off on foot after they crashed, heading northbound. With the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Service, the suspects were tracked northwest of the residence they crashed into.

With the assistance of the public, video surveillance was provided and the two suspects descriptions were obtained. Both suspects were later located and arrested in the area of 56 street and 40 Avenue.

George Paquette-Fletcher, 19, of Edmonton, Alta. has been charged with:

• Obstructing a police officer;

• Possession of stolen property over $5000;

• Mischief over $5000;

• Driving a motor vehicle with no insurance;

• Failure to remain at scene of an accident;

• Driving a motor vehicle without a license.

Paquette-Fletcher also outstanding warrants in Edmonton.

The 15-year-old female from Edmonton was released without any charges.

Paquette-Fletcher was brought before a Justice of the Peace and released on $500 Cash Bail for all charges. Paquette-Fletcher is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Oct. 13, 2020.

