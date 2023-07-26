Wetaskiwin RCMP has arrested a local motorcyclist for dangerous driving and other offences. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Wetaskiwin RCMP has arrested a local motorcyclist for dangerous driving and other offences. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Wetaskiwin RCMP nab motorcycle speeder

A Wetaskiwin motorcyclist with a need for speed has hit a speed bump after being nabbed by the RCMP.

In a July 26 media release, the Wetaskiwin RCMP noted that “over the past couple of weeks” the detachment has received a number of complaints from the public regarding speeding motorcycles in the city.

Just after midnight on July 19, a northbound marked RCMP cruiser came upon three motorcycles travelling southbound.

When the marked police vehicle approached, the lead motorcycle fled at high speed.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, where two of the motorcycles stopped. The third circled the area, taunting the officer and giving him the middle finger. The officer was able to get the plate number of the motorcycle and the driver was subsequently identified.

Ethan Halliday, 19, of Wetaskiwin was arrested at his home later in the day.

Halliday has been charged with:

-Flight from police,

-Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

-Driving while unauthorized,

-Driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

Halliday was released from custody pending his next court appearance on Aug. 22 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Wetaskiwin.

