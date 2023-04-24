Wetaskiwin RCMP nab repeat offender

Following an investigation started in March 2023 by the Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, an arrest has been made.

The Crime Reduction Unit started the investigation in the Wetaskiwin area, however on April 9, RCMP received reports of break-and-enters in Red Deer and Alix, Alta. The thefts included ATMs, and extensive damage was reported at both locations.

Through the investigation of the Crime Reduction Unit, a suspect was identified.

With the assistance of the Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Services, the RCMP Emergency Response Team, and officers from Stettler and Bashaw RCMP detachments, the suspect was located and arrested on April 20 in the City of Wetaskiwin.

When he was arrested, the suspect was in the possession of a stolen truck. A subsequent search of the vehicle by officers found 300 grams of suspected fentanyl, “a small amount of methamphetamine,” a stolen licence plate, stolen identification, and a prohibited firearm and associated magazine.

Bryan Lawrence Moffitt, 26, of Wetaskiwin has been charged with:

-Possession of stolen property over $5,000

-Possession of a scheduled substance

-Possession for the purpose of trafficking

-Five charges of possession of a firearm contrary to an order

-Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

-Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

-Possession of a prohibited firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized

-Possession of stolen property under $5,000

-Two counts of break-and-enter with intent

-Two counts of theft over $5,000

-And two counts of mischief over $5,000

Moffitt was remanded into custody until his appearance on April 28 at the Red Deer Court of Justice.

“This investigation demonstrates the close correlation between property crime, drugs, and weapons,” said Staff Sergeant Dean Grunows of the Wetaskiwin RCMP.

“Mr. Moffitt is an active repeat offender in our community. Focusing our policing efforts on offenders such as this has the most effect on reducing crime in the communities we serve.”

The RCMP encourages residents in the area to report crimes. For a crime in progress, call 911.

For non-urgent matters, call the Wetaskiwin detachment at 780-312-7267, or your nearest detachment.

Crime can also be reported online via the RCMP app, available on Apple and Android devices.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), online at p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app available on mobile devices.

