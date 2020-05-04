Black Press file photo

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter and theft at Wetaskiwin Motorsports

Wetaskiwin RCMP is seeking more information on the crime; suspects unkown.

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break in at the Wetaskiwin Motorsports.

Access was gained through a locked gated compound. Two suspects dressed in black stole two quads, a black 2005 Yamaha 450 Kodiak and a red 2006 Honda 500 Rubicon.

Each were worth approximately $5,000. Review of the video surveillance obtained from the scene show that at approximately 12:20 a.m. the two unidentified persons drove away on the two stolen quads.

If anyone has information regarding this break, enter & theft or suspect(s) involved, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gull Lake Golf Course among Alberta golf courses that re-opened this weekend

Just Posted

Optometrists able to reopen for general eye exams as of May 4

Eye care clinics are able to reopen as Alberta loosens COVID-19 requirements for relaunch

Warm weather increases calls for service for Sylvan Lake RCMP

S.Sgt Jeff McBeth says calls for service dropped “dramatically” when COVID-19 protocols started

96 new cases confirmed in Alberta Sunday, total at 5,766

Central zone has 88 cases

Expect rain starting this afternoon in Red Deer and some parts of central Alberta

Rainfall expected to continue into Monday

97 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Provincial total of active and recovered cases is 5,670

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter and theft at Wetaskiwin Motorsports

Wetaskiwin RCMP is seeking more information on the crime; suspects unkown.

Gull Lake Golf Course among Alberta golf courses that re-opened this weekend

Golf courses across Alberta re-opened this weekend following Alberta’s Re-launch Strategy.

Media consortium seeking search warrants from Nova Scotia mass shooting

As of Monday, four warrants have been executed

Parliament must be given more time to study COVID-19 response: Scheer

A modified House of Commons is currently in session with MPs meeting three times a week

Evacuation orders lifted in Fort McMurray, Fort Vermilion as cleanup continues

‘Residents may return home if they choose’

Trudeau takes part in COVID-19 virtual pledging conference led by EU

The goal is to make sure a viable vaccine becomes available and affordable for all countries

European virus tracing apps highlight battle for privacy

Possible contact-tracing solution

Most Read