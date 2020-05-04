Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter and theft at Wetaskiwin Motorsports

Wetaskiwin RCMP is seeking more information on the crime; suspects unkown.

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break in at the Wetaskiwin Motorsports.

Access was gained through a locked gated compound. Two suspects dressed in black stole two quads, a black 2005 Yamaha 450 Kodiak and a red 2006 Honda 500 Rubicon.

Each were worth approximately $5,000. Review of the video surveillance obtained from the scene show that at approximately 12:20 a.m. the two unidentified persons drove away on the two stolen quads.

If anyone has information regarding this break, enter & theft or suspect(s) involved, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

