Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to drowning of female youth on July 1st

On July 1st, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP received a report of a missing swimmer in a recreation area.

Witnesses reported a 13-year old female youth had fallen into the water and failed to resurface, while with friends and family at By-The-Lake Park in Wetaskiwin.

Wetaskiwin RCMP, Wetaskiwin Fire, Pigeon Lake Fire, and EMS searched for the youth. At 6:26 p.m., the Central Alberta Recovery Divers Service (CARDS) located the youth in the water. She was transported to Wetaskiwin Hospital and attempts were made to resuscitate her, however she was pronounced deceased.

RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to family, friends, and the community.

Wetaskiwin RCMP would like to thank the public and those involved in the search.

No further updates will be provided.