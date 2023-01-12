File photo

File photo

Wetaskiwin RCMP search for suspects in armed robbery of Millet cannabis store

Suspects robbed Budzz and Roses cannabis store with a handgun and bear spray

At approximately 7:08 p.m., on Jan. 9, Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched to an armed robbery at Budzz and Roses cannabis store in Millet, Alta.

With the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, Wetaskiwin RCMP determined that two males entered the store with a handgun and bear spray.

The suspects used the bear spray on the victims, took money and cell phones before fleeing the scene. Police Dog Services tracked the suspects to the alley where it appeared there was a vehicle waiting for them.

Wetaskiwin RCMP made extensive patrols searching for the suspects but were unable to locate them.

The suspects are described as:

• Two males believed to be Caucasian;

• Both wearing dark clothing and bandanas over their face;

• One male carrying bear spray;

• The other male was carrying a pistol shaped gun.

Police are seeking assistance from the citizens of Millet in the downtown area to help identify the suspects responsible and are asking those in the area at the time to check for video footage or photos of the suspects and vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigations Section at 780-312-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or using the “P3 TIPS” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rights group releases scathing report on Canada’s violations of Indigenous rights
Next story
Two long-standing Red Deer nightclubs are set to close this month

Just Posted

The Strathcona Cup as shown on the tour website.
Scottish invasion of curlers coming to Sylvan Lake

Defence lawyer Maurice Collard (left) with Glen Carritt outside Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday shortly after assault and mischief charges laid after an alleged altercation during a Freedom Convoy rally in February 2022 were dropped by the Crown prosecutor. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Charges dropped against 2022 Freedom Convoy organizer

Burman University in Lacombe is switching to online delivery starting March 23 due to ongoing coronavirus. Photo contributed
Burman University offering new micro-credential programs

File photo
Town of Sylvan Lake seeking board/committee members