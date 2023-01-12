Wetaskiwin RCMP search for suspects in armed robbery of Millet cannabis store

Suspects robbed Budzz and Roses cannabis store with a handgun and bear spray

At approximately 7:08 p.m., on Jan. 9, Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched to an armed robbery at Budzz and Roses cannabis store in Millet, Alta.

With the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, Wetaskiwin RCMP determined that two males entered the store with a handgun and bear spray.

The suspects used the bear spray on the victims, took money and cell phones before fleeing the scene. Police Dog Services tracked the suspects to the alley where it appeared there was a vehicle waiting for them.

Wetaskiwin RCMP made extensive patrols searching for the suspects but were unable to locate them.

The suspects are described as:

• Two males believed to be Caucasian;

• Both wearing dark clothing and bandanas over their face;

• One male carrying bear spray;

• The other male was carrying a pistol shaped gun.

Police are seeking assistance from the citizens of Millet in the downtown area to help identify the suspects responsible and are asking those in the area at the time to check for video footage or photos of the suspects and vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigations Section at 780-312-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or using the “P3 TIPS” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



