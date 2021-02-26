UPDATE: Wetaskiwin RCMP seek assistance in locating missing 11-year-old

Emily Keeping was last seen on Feb. 25, 2021 at the FasGas on 49 St and 50 Ave in Wetaskiwin.

UPDATE: Emergency Services have informed the Pipestone Flyer that Emily Keeping has been located and is safe.

Original Story: Wetaskiwin RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate a missing 11-year-old girl from the Wetaskiwin area.

Emily Keeping of Wetaskiwin, Alta., was last seen at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2021 at the FasGas on 49 St and 50 Ave in Wetaskiwin.

Emily is described as:

• 11-years-old;

• Blonde hair and blue eyes;

• Four-foot-11-inches tall and 70 lbs;

• Last seen wearing a grey jacket with black stars and carrying a blue and pink backpack.

Given the cold weather through the night and the fact that Emily was last known to have been on foot the Wetaskiwin RCMP would like residents in the Wetaskiwin area to check their back yards, outbuildings, or abandoned properties in case Emily sought shelter.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Emily is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.



