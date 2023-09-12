Wetaskiwin RCMP seeks public assistance identifying stabbing suspect

The Wetaskiwin RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a stabbing. (Black Press file photo)

The Wetaskiwin RCMP is investigating after a stabbing occurred in the city on Sept. 9.

Around 11:30 p.m., the detachment was notified of a stabbing outside the Westwind Apartments on 39 Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 16-year-old suffering “serious injuries.”

The youth was assessed and then transported to hospital via ambulance before they were subsequently airlifted to Edmonton by STARS. According to the release, the youth remains in serious condition.

During the course of the investigation, officers found that while outside the youth had gotten into a verbal altercation with individuals from inside the apartment building.

Three individuals exited the building, one of whom is believed to have stabbed the youth.

The Wetaskiwin RCMP is currently seeking public assistance in identifying the suspects involved in this incident.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com or p3tips.com, or via your mobile device using the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Android mobile devices.

Local NewsNewsRCMP