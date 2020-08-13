Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools receive grant from Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

Updated with statements from Executive Director of Indigo Love of Reading Foundation

Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools (WRPS) recently received a $15,975 grant from Canadian book retailer giant, Indigo.

WRPS received a grant from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation following Indigo’s assessment of local non-profit organizations that help serve children and their families in high-needs communities in need of books and educational resources.

WRPS applied for the grant and was selected by the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation based on their need for literary resources and the ability to distribute those resources to families in need during COVID-19.

“The teachers and educators from the Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools division are extremely dedicated to fostering a love of reading for their students,” says the Executive Director of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation, Rose Lipton, on why WRPS was chosen from the pool of applicants. “WRPS is located in the Treaty Six Region of the Plains Cree People in the Maskwacis Territory. Indigenous students consistently make up approximately 30 per cent of WRPS enrolment.”

“However, due to COVID-related school closures, they have been unable to meet the demand for learning resources and books for their community. Close to 1,000 families in their community have been unable to access school reading materials from the local public library,” Lipton adds.

The books bought with the funds were carefully chosen by many WRPS staff members to ensure that the literacy materials would become an excellent addition to their ‘home libraries’. The funds from the grant helped to provide the reading material to students and families across 17 schools with WRPS.

Although the grant primarily went to elementary students across WRPS’ multitude of schools, some books were also able to benefit schools that reached upper grade levels.

The reading material includes a wide range of fictional, non-fictional and early reading concept based materials.

Indigo recently pledged to continue their efforts to provide books to children in need across Canada by donating 1 per cent of the annual net proceeds from the sale of every children’s book purchased to the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.



