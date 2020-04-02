Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools return from Spring Break to face provincial education cuts

Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools made approximately $850,000 worth of cuts.

On Saturday the provincial government temporarily cut funding for K-12 education to redirect money into Alberta’s COVID-19 response.

The Alberta Teachers Association estimates that the funding cuts will result in over 20,000 layoffs of substitute teachers, school bus drivers, educational assistants who work with special needs students and others.

While the provincial government has stated that final personnel layoffs from the funding cut will be decided on by the school boards, Superintendent of Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools, Terry Pearson says, “what they’ve indicated is to make the cuts to those positions.”

Wetaskiwin Regional Public School board has followed the provincial mandates and has made approximately $850,000 in cuts across their schools.

Pearson insists that these are only temporary layoffs and come fall, all educational assistants and contracted bus drivers with Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools will be back.

Educational assistants with Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools will continue to work until the end of the month, and then they will have to apply for EI. They will still receive their full benefits package while laid off. However, despite returning in the fall, the 2020-2021 budget is yet to be determined which may impact EA jobs in the province this coming school year.

Pearson also addressed the status of Wetaskiwin Regional Public School’s graduation celebrations. “Graduations that have been scheduled have been cancelled,” he says. However, no official decisions have been made in regards to a postponed ceremony.

Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools have also rolled out their Learning Continuity Plan across the individual school websites this week. These plans include learning packages and website communication tools for learning resources such as Google classroom.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ponoka County pet owners holding on to fur babies for now
Next story
Textile Artists of the Rimbey Art Club creating hand-made masks for at-risk groups

Just Posted

Titans challenge Bucs to a ‘Bleed Off’

Which club will bleed more for the community?

Sylvan Lake plumbers ask for social distancing while working in homes

Fonda’s Plumbing and Heating says they went out to six service calls in one day during the outbreak

Town of Sylvan Lake temporally lays off 64 employees during COVID-19 pandemic

The Town has enacted a temporary 60-day layoff process for 64 employees

Sylvan Lake baseball season postponed until the end of April

Sylvan Lake Minor Ball made the announcement as a result of Baseball Alberta’s decision

Alberta confirms 117 new COVID-19 cases, province total 871

Two deaths declared Wednesday

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Titans challenge Bucs to a ‘Bleed Off’

Which club will bleed more for the community?

Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools return from Spring Break to face provincial education cuts

Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools made approximately $850,000 worth of cuts.

Cenovus Energy suspends dividend, cuts capital spending plan, salaries

Cenovus Energy suspends dividend, cuts capital spending plan, salaries

Stock market crash may force some investors to postpone retirements, say experts

Stock market crash may force some investors to postpone retirements, say experts

Oilpatch workers face pay cuts and layoffs as companies react to low prices

Oilpatch workers face pay cuts and layoffs as companies react to low prices

Textile Artists of the Rimbey Art Club creating hand-made masks for at-risk groups

Group has also been helped out by a local business

Ponoka County pet owners holding on to fur babies for now

Old MacDonald Kennels hasn’t seen an increased in surrendered pets

Staff at Stettler long-term care facilities continue to do their very best to ward off COVID-19

‘We need to protect them as best we can’

Most Read