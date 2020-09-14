Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools student tests positive for COVID-19

Buses leaving Clear Vista School at the end of the day. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools (WRPS) received confirmation via Alberta Health Services (AHS) Sept. 11, 2020 that a student from Clear Vista School in Wetaskiwin tested positive for COVID-19.

The grade 8 student is currently at home in self-isolation. In a statement released to the public on their website WRPS says, “all close contacts were reached and are at home to quarantine as required. AHS strongly recommends that these students and staff are tested.”

In addition to this case the City of Wetaskiwin has two other confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the City’s total to three. According the Government of Alberta’s COVID-19 aggregate data map the County of Wetaskiwin has zero active cases and three recovered cases.

These numbers are subject to change following this afternoon’s COVID-19 numbers update from the Government of Alberta on the cases recorded this weekend.

To view the cases in the City and County of Wetaskiwin you can visit the Government of Alberta’s aggregate data map.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.