Roscoe got a farming themed cake for his 100th birthday. Submitted/ Karen Grant.

Roscoe got a farming themed cake for his 100th birthday. Submitted/ Karen Grant.

Wetaskiwin resident celebrates his 100th birthday

Roscoe Grant marked a milestone historical event with a major milestone birthday.

Wetaskiwin local Roscoe Grant is marking this pandemic, a milestone historical event, with a major milestone birthday. Although pared back because of COVID-19 restrictions, Roscoe celebrated his 100th birthday on Feb.17, 2021.

Roscoe is well known around the community and is always willing to lend a helping hand to those who need it.

Roscoe is still very involved at the Wetaskiwin Moose lodge and he and his late wife Shirley were always the first to step in around the community to help work bingos.

Neil Grant, Roscoe’s son, says that Roscoe and Shirley would get a call from somebody needing their assistance for a bingo and, “they would drop everything and go.”

“They were very community oriented,” says Neil.

Roscoe’s passion for giving back to his community and others goes all the way back to WWII. In fact, Roscoe has even received an award for giving back through blood donation. Roscoe started donating blood in WWII and continued to donate blood regularly for the next 40 years. Roscoe received his award for donating over 100 pints of blood, and was extremely disappointed when the Red Cross told him at the age of 67 that he would no longer be able to donate. Neil says that’s just in his dad’s spirit, to keep giving until he is forced to stop.

Roscoe and Shirley also owned and operated a catering business for around 30 years which kept them consistently busy – but that didn’t stop them from helping on the farm.

“They were doing catering and farming on top of it,” Neil says. He looks back fondly, remembering times where his parents would be helping in the field and then literally stop their machinery, and run from the field because they had to get to a catering job.

Roscoe hasn’t let his age slow him down, and just this past year was driving the combine at the age of 99 to help Neil during harvest at his farm.

“Farming is always first and foremost on his mind,” says Neil. He says at 99-years-old Roscoe still climbed the combine steps with ease.

Neil says that the long days and hours of harvest weren’t a difficult obstacle for Roscoe, including when, “we had both combines on the field for an 11 hour day… He’s a great combine driver.”

What does Roscoe do to keep his spirits up on the combine? “He loves eating chocolates in his combine,” says Neil.

In addition to his love for farming, Roscoe loves to go for his daily coffees at A&W in Wetaskiwin.

To Roscoe the worst part about the pandemic was when A&W and other restaurants were closed to dine-in because he couldn’t go sit with his friends for his daily coffees in the morning and afternoon.

“The hardest part for him was when they shut the coffee shops down,” says Neil.

Neil says that Roscoe, his family, and friends jokingly call the group of seniors that meet for coffee the Senate because that is where all the conversations over important subjects are being had.

Now that his coffee spot is open, Roscoe is back to his routine of going for his daily coffees in addition to his walks at Neil’s farm which he did to occupy his time during lockdown.

To celebrate his 100th birthday Roscoe received plenty of birthday cards and well wishes from his coffee friends and was greeted in the evening with a drive-by parade from the Wetaskiwin Fire Service and Millet’s Peace Officer.

“There were over 30 vehicles that went by,” Neil says.

In addition to his birthday parade, Roscoe received a certificate from Mayor Tyler Gandam, whom Roscoe considers to be a close family friend, to mark the accomplishment of turning 100-years-old. Mayor Gandam presented the certificate on behalf of the City of Wetaskiwin.

Although it was a big birthday to celebrate, the in-person celebrations were minimal. “He says he doesn’t want anybody getting sick because of a stupid birthday,” Neil says. Roscoe wanted to make sure that everybody was safe and celebrated his birthday in a way that didn’t put anybody at risk for COVID-19.

Roscoe has seen enough in life that a pandemic won’t get him down. Roscoe still plans to continue to help out on the farm, keep his yard immaculately cared for, and take his daily coffee breaks; after all, he is only 100-years-young.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Roscoe helping combine during harvest. Submitted/ Karen Grant.

Roscoe helping combine during harvest. Submitted/ Karen Grant.

Roscoe helping with yard care, his family says that his lawn always looks amazing. Submitted/ Karen Grant.

Roscoe helping with yard care, his family says that his lawn always looks amazing. Submitted/ Karen Grant.

Certificates/ awards given to Roscoe for turning 100-years-old. Submitted/ Karen Grant.

Certificates/ awards given to Roscoe for turning 100-years-old. Submitted/ Karen Grant.

Previous story
Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than federally announced $2,000

Just Posted

As of Friday, Alberta has under 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. (Image courtesy CDC)
Red Deer surpasses 500 active COVID-19 cases

212 active COVID-19 cases connected to Olymel outbreak

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
Town of Sylvan Lake receives help with two major projects from provincial grant

The Town will receive just over $1.76 million from the Municipal Stimulus Program for the projects

Reed Toussaint, Tavish Beagle and Dutch Felt pose for a photo at the outdoor rink at Rimbey Elementary School, which they are fundraising to renovate so it can be used year-round. (Photo by Rachel Dietz Photography)
Rimbey brewery partners with students to fundraise for rink renovations

Hawk Tail Brewery is helping three Grade 8 students fundraise to improve a local outdoor rink

Pumpjacks draw oil out of the ground near Olds, Alta., on July 16, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Unpaid oilpatch property taxes triple in 2 years, say rural municipalities

A survey released by the Rural Municipalities of Alberta says industry owes a total of $245 million

A total of 16,300 lab tests Thursday showed an eight per cent positivity rate for Alberta, the chief medical officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter on Friday. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
New high: Red Deer jumps to 493 active COVID-19 cases

7 new deaths, 415 additional COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Roscoe received a drive-by parade from family, friends and the Wetaskiwin Fire Service. Submitted/ Karen Grant.
Wetaskiwin resident celebrates his 100th birthday

Roscoe Grant marked a milestone historical event with a major milestone birthday.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer to ask Health Canada to adjust rules to say vaccine safe in regular freezers

Further testing shows the vaccine can remain stable for up to two weeks in temperatures between -15C and -25C

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Saad Aljabri claims he fears for his life

Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group
Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than federally announced $2,000

The mandatory three-day quarantine goes into effect on Monday

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police have charged a man in the sex assaults of six students when he was a junior high school teacher two decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police charge man in sexual assaults on students over six-year period

Michael Andreassen Gregory, who is 57 and lives in De Winton, Alta., is charged with six counts

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook’s blocking news links in Australia ‘irresponsible’: Guilbeault

Meanwhile, Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers

Most Read