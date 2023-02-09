Wetaskiwin seek information relating to injured woman dropped off at hospital

‘Anyone with information related to this horrible event is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin (RCMP)’

Officers in the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment are looking for information surrounding an injured woman left at the hospital just after midnight on Feb. 2.

According to a release issued on the morning of Feb. 9, the RCMP were dispatched to the hospital at 12:08 a.m. after the 33-year-old woman was dropped off and left with what are described as “critical injuries.”

The release states that a witness did come forward, informing the RCMP that the woman had been picked up in the area of 49 Avenue and 48 Street in Wetaskiwin.

As the investigation is ongoing the RCMP is not disclosing the nature of the woman’s injuries at this time; however, officers are seeking witnesses to help them piece together events of whatever may have happened.

“Anyone with information related to this horrible event is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section at 780-312-7200 or call your local police,” stated Cst. Cory Schultz, in the release.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips App available on Apple and Android devices.

