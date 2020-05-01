Wetaskiwin woman paints her sidewalk with vibrant artwork

Judi Olson took her artistry to the pavement in hopes of spreading a little joy.

Judi Olson poses beside her painting of spiderman. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Judi Olson is looking to put a little bit of colour and joy into her neighbourhood amidst the coronavirus and the toll it is taking on community spirit.

As an artist Olson decided to put her skills to work and paint illustrations on the sidewalk in front of her house. She has also added inspirational quotes to boost morale among the paintings.

“This is for everybody, this is not for me,” Olson says. “This is for me to share whatever I can to make people happy.”

The paintings on Willow Drive start with Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet, with one of their famous conversations beside it. Another piece of art features Eeyore and sunshine, with a quote by Helen Keller.

Other pieces include an illustration of Thumper from Disney’s Bambi surrounded by butterflies, a poem written by her husband, and a dancing figure.

“I love music, and I love dance,” says Olson. “I thought well, there is a lot of people who are using music to heal their souls.”

Her favourite piece she created was her painting of Spider Man.

The compliments from neighbours, friends and community members have made Olson only want to do more. “They fed my spirit with their feedback,” Olson says.

Olson’s husband Bruce also got involved with the projects, with a poem of his on the sidewalk and by creating a rock man in the front yard to make others laugh.

Olson says she is being paid for her art in smiles and laughter, and looks forward to creating more illustrations.



Sidewalk painting of Spider Man by Judi Olson. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Sidewalk painting of Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet by Judi Olson. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Sidewalk paintings by Judi Olson. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Sidewalk painting of Thumper and butterflies by Judi Olson. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Sidewalk painting of Snoopy by Judi Olson. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Sidewalk painting of a dancer by Judi Olson. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.