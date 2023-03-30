What counts as distracted driving in Alberta

Distracted driving rules vary from province to province.
According to Government of Alberta, the following actions are considered as distractions:
· Using hand-held cellphones
· Texting or emailing (even when stopped at red lights)
· Using electronic devices like laptop computers, video games, cameras, video entertainment displays and programming portable audio players, like MP3 players)
· Entering information on GPS units
· Reading printed materials in the vehicle
· Writing, printing or sketching
· Personal grooming (brushing and flossing teeth, putting on makeup, curling hair, clipping nails or shaving)
There are a number of actions that are not considered a distraction including, using a cellphone in hands-free mode, drinking and eating a snack, smoking, talking with passengers in the vehicle, calling 911 using a hand-held phone, using a CB radio to communicate with an employer and using a GPS that is affixed to the vehicle.
-With files from Alberta RCMP