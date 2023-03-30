(Metro Creative Connection)

What counts as distracted driving in Alberta

Rules vary from province to province

Distracted driving rules vary from province to province.

According to Government of Alberta, the following actions are considered as distractions:

· Using hand-held cellphones

· Texting or emailing (even when stopped at red lights)

· Using electronic devices like laptop computers, video games, cameras, video entertainment displays and programming portable audio players, like MP3 players)

· Entering information on GPS units

· Reading printed materials in the vehicle

· Writing, printing or sketching

· Personal grooming (brushing and flossing teeth, putting on makeup, curling hair, clipping nails or shaving)

There are a number of actions that are not considered a distraction including, using a cellphone in hands-free mode, drinking and eating a snack, smoking, talking with passengers in the vehicle, calling 911 using a hand-held phone, using a CB radio to communicate with an employer and using a GPS that is affixed to the vehicle.

-With files from Alberta RCMP

