A woman prays on the steps outside St. Casimir Church in Toronto on Friday, May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A woman prays on the steps outside St. Casimir Church in Toronto on Friday, May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Where is God? The COVID-19 pandemic has been a test of faith for believers

The landscape may change in the aftermath

Where is God?

It is a question Rev. Harrison Ayre finds himself asking and being asked often as the COVID-19 pandemic has left nearly two million dead worldwide; 80 million sickened; families torn apart by death, disease and border closures; economies devastated; and an uncertain year looming ahead.

As a Catholic priest in Nanaimo, B.C.,he’s among thousands of religious leaders who have worked this year to help their congregations make sense of the pandemic in spiritual terms.

Religions have historically seen disease as divine judgment or punishment: the Old Testament contains a story of plagues against Egyptians for refusing to free the Jews, while one Islamic response to the “Black Death” of the 14th century was to call those who lost their lives martyrs for God.

Judgment is not always a bad thing, Ayre said.

“It is a challenge to return to the heart of things,” he said.

“It’s not a judgment unto condemnation. It’s a judgment to bring us back to fall in love with (God).”

How to do that during a pandemic is both existential and practical.

Physical distancing restrictions have forced faith groups to entirely close their doors or dramatically restrict access to their sanctuaries.

READ MORE: ‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

This fall, a coalition of Christian research organizations surveyed 1,269 churches and ministries and found 80 per cent were offering online services.

But that doesn’t work for all faiths, said Prof. Sabina Magliocco, who leads the religion program at the University of British Columbia.

For Indigenous faith practice, gathering extended kin for singing, dancing and acts of hospitality has been sharply curtailed by COVID-19 restrictions, she said, and just can’t be replicated online.

Also, some don’t have access to the technology — often, the same people whose kids have trouble getting online for school: those who live in rural communities with poor internet connectivity and people who can’t afford the devices.

The spiritual uplift that comes from attending services in person isn’t just about participating in rites and rituals, but also the intangibles, Magliocco said.

The energy of attending Friday sermon at mosque, chanting and dancing with extended family, or just the sights and smells triggered by walking in the door of a house of worship are all elements of connection in their own right.

“There aren’t those outside clues, hints that put your mind in that religious place that connect you to community, that connects you to your ancestors — all of that is gone,” said Magliocco.

Then there are theological issues.

For observant Jews, using electronics is forbidden on religious days.

Some found workarounds; during the Jewish high holy days in September, congregations began livestreaming from their synagogues before the holidays began and just left the cameras running.

For Catholics, the fundamental rites known as the sacraments must be done in person.For a time, Ayre heard confession in a parking lot, where parishioners would drive in and roll their windows down a crack to unburden their souls.

For Muslims, the pandemic has meant a renewed emphasis on certain requirements, like ritual purification before prayer, five times a day, said Imam Mohamed Refaat, the president of the Canadian Council of Imams.

Within the Qur’an, there are also teachings from the Prophet Muhammad that directly relate to staying away from places known to be infected with the plague.

While Muslims can and do pray at home, Refaat said the loss of community gatherings and the end of annual trips to the holiest site of Islam, at Mecca in Saudi Arabia, are painful.

For him, the lesson is to value what has been given by God: the ability to talk and travel and do good in the world.

When those blessings are taken away, it is a reminder of their worth, he said.

“When we get ourselves back to normal, then we will recognize that those blessings should be maintained,” he said.

“And we should be thankful to our Lord for giving us all these blessings.”

What it will take to get back to normal at minimum is a vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19, most faith groups say.

Convincing their followers to take it will be the next challenge.

Mainstream religious leaders have issued proclamations in support of the vaccine; the first people to get it in Montreal were residents and staff at a Jewish nursing home where dozens have died.

Opposition by religious leaders to vaccines in the past has been based on a number of factors, including what kind of human cells are used in testing and where they are from, and a belief that the divine, and not science, will protect the faithful.

Those voices are already challenging this vaccine, and earlier this month, the role religious leaders can play to quiet them was part of a call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and faith leaders.

But the real source of tension on the call wasn’t the coming shot in the arm.

It was the shot to the heart religious groups received by being told they didn’t qualify as “essential services” during the pandemic, and in turn were subject to tighter restrictions than gyms or bars.

Refaat said while religious groups, health officials and politicians have been talking for months about the balance between protecting people’s right to worship and public health, what’s missing is an acknowledgment of the central role communal religious life plays.

“The weekly sermon people attend, that gathering of people together, you’re charging your battery for the rest of the week. And that charging is big for people of faith,” he said,

“It is so essential for them.”

Various religious groups in the U.S. have taken governments to court for restricting access to faith gatherings.

The process is only just beginning to play out in Canada; arguments in one case involving a Toronto church claiming COVID-19 restrictions violate charter rights are expected sometime in 2021.

The pandemic has exposed two challenges for the faithful, said Andrew Bennett, the director of the Cardus religious freedom institute and an ordained deacon: What do they need to actually live a religious life? And how much of that requires physically going to church or mosque or synagogue?

The answers may determine what Canada’s post-pandemic religious landscape looks like, he said.

“These are challenges that faith communities are going to need to address.”

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four-year-old from Sylvan Lake battling second bout of cancer
Next story
Ottawa says border controls are sufficient despite complaints from Ontario

Just Posted

Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced that Red Deer and other rural locations would soon be getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photography by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Red Deer to get 1,950 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Camrose and Drumheller other rural sites included in new vaccine rollout

Nicolas Henkel’s family is hoping a GoFundMe campaign will help cover some expenses as he battles a second bout of cancer. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)
Four-year-old from Sylvan Lake battling second bout of cancer

At 16 months old, Nicolas Henkel fought off cancer– Now, at 4, the cancer has returned

Christmas Bureau volunteers work diligently to finish packing up bags and hampers before they all had to be delivered in time for Christmas. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau)
100 Women Who Care collect funds for Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau

The organization donated more than $6,000 to the Christmas Bureau

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20. She confirmed there are 19,165 active cases in the province Monday. File photo by The Canadian Press
Updated: COVID-19 claims nine more Albertans

795 people in hospital with COVID, including 151 in intensive care

The Saarela children, Kaycen, Kyptin, Krimzyn and Kinzley (from left to right), pose for a photo in front of their Christmas Tree. The family are preparing to handout hot chocolate bombs to the winners of this year’s Light Fight. (Photo by Megan Roth/Eckville Echo)
Eckville family gives out prizes for best holiday decorations

The Saarela family encourages everyone to participate in Light Fight to spread Christmas cheer

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Two southern Alberta churches and three individuals are to be in a Calgary court today to argue that the province’s COVID-19 restrictions “cancel Christmas” and infringe on their constitutional rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Judge dismisses application for injunction against Alberta’s COVID-19 rules

The court decision came as Alberta reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

3-year-old Nathaniel O’Blenis holding the chocolate bear that Gary the garbage man gave him. Photo/ Amanda O’Blenis. 3-year-old Nathaniel O’Blenis holding the chocolate bear that Gary the garbage man gave him. Photo/ Amanda O’Blenis.
Wetaskiwin boy tracks down his favourite garbage man to give him a Christmas gift

Community gets behind local Wetaskiwin mom and son in their quest to find Gary the garbage man.

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Ponoka RCMP arrest male for kidnapping

Dennis Tyler Rattlesnake, 35, is facing charges of unlawful confinement, aggravated assault

photo
Stettler’s Points West Living confirms seven COVID-19 cases

Cases include five residents and two staff members

In this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 photo made available by NASA, Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Va. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Jupiter and Saturn align in our skies tonight, to form the Great Conjunction

Stargazers typically gather in groups at observatories or with backyard telescopes for such events

Most Read