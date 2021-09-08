Where to vote in Central Alberta: Advance polls for federal election open Friday

Advance voting for the 2021 federal election is set to open Friday.

From Sept. 10 to 13, voters in the Red Deer-Mountain View riding can go to the Westerner Harvest Centre to cast their ballot.

Voters in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding, will be able to vote at one of the two locations in Red Deer: at Parkland Mall and at Radisson Hotel at 6500-67 St. Go online at electionscanada.ca to find your assigned polling station.

Advance polls are open across Canada between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. (local time).

“For months, we have been working with public health authorities to deliver a safe in-person voting experience for Canadians,” says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault.

“I encourage electors to make a plan and choose the voting option that best suits them, knowing that there are many safe ways to cast a ballot in this election.”

Elections Canada is strongly encouraging electors to wear a mask, even in places where a province, territory or region does not require them.

Electors who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons will not be required to wear one.

There will be hand sanitizing stations at entrances and exits, non-medical masks available and poll workers wearing non-medical masks.

Electors who have concerns about voting in person can vote by mail. To vote by mail, you must fill out a form and apply before Sept. 14.

Voters can also cast a ballot at their nearest returning office until Sept. 14. Red Deer’s returning office is located at 5439-47 St.

The federal election is set to take place on Sept. 20.

Canada Election 2021centralalbertaRedDeer