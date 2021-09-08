A woman casts her vote for the federal election in a polling station on Toronto's Ward Island on Monday May 2, 2011. A discussion paper prepared for Elections Canada suggests the use of "bots" on social media to spread disinformation, amplify political messages or disparage others could be monitored and regulated in the same way as automated phone messages during federal campaigns.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Where to vote in Central Alberta: Advance polls for federal election open Friday

Advance voting for the 2021 federal election is set to open Friday.

From Sept. 10 to 13, voters in the Red Deer-Mountain View riding can go to the Westerner Harvest Centre to cast their ballot.

Voters in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding, will be able to vote at one of the two locations in Red Deer: at Parkland Mall and at Radisson Hotel at 6500-67 St. Go online at electionscanada.ca to find your assigned polling station.

Advance polls are open across Canada between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. (local time).

“For months, we have been working with public health authorities to deliver a safe in-person voting experience for Canadians,” says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault.

“I encourage electors to make a plan and choose the voting option that best suits them, knowing that there are many safe ways to cast a ballot in this election.”

Elections Canada is strongly encouraging electors to wear a mask, even in places where a province, territory or region does not require them.

Electors who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons will not be required to wear one.

There will be hand sanitizing stations at entrances and exits, non-medical masks available and poll workers wearing non-medical masks.

Electors who have concerns about voting in person can vote by mail. To vote by mail, you must fill out a form and apply before Sept. 14.

Voters can also cast a ballot at their nearest returning office until Sept. 14. Red Deer’s returning office is located at 5439-47 St.

The federal election is set to take place on Sept. 20.

Canada Election 2021centralalbertaRedDeer

Previous story
‘Gentleman in Texas’ inundated with calls from Ontarians registering for COVID shots

Just Posted

A woman casts her vote for the federal election in a polling station on Toronto's Ward Island on Monday May 2, 2011. A discussion paper prepared for Elections Canada suggests the use of "bots" on social media to spread disinformation, amplify political messages or disparage others could be monitored and regulated in the same way as automated phone messages during federal campaigns.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Where to vote in Central Alberta: Advance polls for federal election open Friday

Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Another successful action-packed Benalto Rodeo is in the books

Jaedyn Pilon, 15, of Edmonton Alta. does the Elvis on stage at Okanagan Lake Park Saturday. Mark Brett/Western News
The Legion presenting an evening of Rock ‘n’ Roll

(Advocate file image)
Alberta has 4,903 COVID-19 cases in past four days