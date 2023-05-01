This compilation photo shows Premier Danielle Smith (left) as she speaks at an economic forum in Calgary on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley as she addresses the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Who will become Alberta’s next premier? A look at Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley

Alberta’s provincial election has been called for May 29. Here’s a look at the leaders of the province’s two main parties:

Danielle Smith, UCP Leader

Age: 52. Born April 1, 1971.

Pre-Politics: English and economics degrees from the University of Calgary. Columnist with the Calgary Herald and show host at Global TV.

Politics: Elected leader of the Wildrose Party in 2009. Elected to the Alberta legislature as the member for Highwood, becoming leader of the official Opposition to the governing Progressive Conservatives in 2012. Led a mass Wildrose floor crossing to the PCs in 2014. Lost the PC nomination in Highwood in 2015. Won leadership of the United Conservative Party to become premier in October 2022. Won the byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat in November 2022.

Personal: Second of five children. Worked as radio talk-show host before winning the UCP leadership. Married to David Moretta with a stepson.

Quote: “This election is about whether we want to keep moving Alberta forward, whether we want Alberta to be stronger, and safer and more affordable, or whether we want to go back.” — April 29

__

Rachel Notley, NDP Leader

Age: 59. Born April 17, 1964.

Pre-Politics: Political science degree from the University of Alberta, law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Politics: Elected to the Alberta legislature in 2008 for the NDP in Edmonton-Strathcona and re-elected in 2012, 2015 and 2019. Won the party leadership in 2014. Led the party to a majority government in 2015 to become premier. Lost the 2019 election to the United Conservative Party in 2019 and formed the official Opposition.

Personal: Daughter of former Alberta NDP leader Grant Notley. She is married to Lou Arab and has two children.

Quote: “(Albertans) are looking for something better, and they tell me, ‘What does better government look like?’ Well, it starts with having a government that cares about their priorities.” — April 29

