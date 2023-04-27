Alberta Health Services Logo

Whooping cough cases increase in southern Alberta outbreak

Alberta Health Services says it’s seeing a jump in whooping cough cases in the province’s south.

The provincial health authority says there are 146 cases of pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, in the area.

An outbreak was declared Jan. 26, but AHS says the number of cases has increased by 120 over the last week.

It says most of the cases have been found in Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, and are most common among children between the ages of one and nine.

AHS says since the outbreak was declared, five children have been hospitalized, but there have been no deaths reported.

It says early symptoms of whooping cough are similar to that of a cold with intense bouts of coughing starting about a week after initial symptoms.

AHS recommends that those with early symptoms seek medical treatment sooner rather than later to reduce the risk of further health complications.

“AHS is issuing a reminder to all people of the importance of immunization, particularly in small children, to prevent further illness,” AHS said in a statement Thursday.

“It can impact people of all ages but infants one year and younger are at greatest risk of serious complications, including pneumonia, convulsions, brain damage and death.”

Cases have been identified at schools and other community locations such as churches and sites where children gather to take lessons, Alberta Health Services said.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Commission increases refund ATCO owes over attempt to recoup contract costs
Next story
Foreign-interference office coming ‘soon’ but not yet ready to launch: Mendicino

Just Posted

Ecole Fox Run school will be hosting the Alberta Fancophone Games from May 12-14. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Ecole Fox Run school is gearing up to host the Alberta Francophone Games

The Co-operators team won the Sponsor Race portion of the Bed Races during the Lions Family Picnic in the Park, Aug. 13, 2022. The event, which included food, a beer tent, family games and the races was held at Centennial Park in support of Aspire Special Needs. Winning the Family Bed Races were The 5Gs team. Pictured here (from left) Matthew Bagnell, Ella Parkinson, Skylar Murdoch, Priscilla D’Mello (on the bed) and Blake of Co-operators Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial. (Barb Pettie/Sylvan Lake News)
Lion’s Club Family Picnic to run in conjunction with 1913 Days

Sylvan Lake local Zoe Smibert (left), and Red Deer Polytechnic graduate Casey Powlick (right) practice their performance during the dress rehearsal of Aaron Vanderweg’s play A Plant Called Kyle McKinney. (Photo submitted by Aaron Vanderweg.)
Sylvan Lake Theatre holds great showing at the Heartland Regional Theatre Festival

Dr. Greg Chan, a family doctor in Ponoka, spoke at the National Citizen’s Inquiry hearing held in Red Deer on Wednesday. (Photo from National Citizen’s Inquiry video)
Central Alberta doctor testifies at National Citizen’s Inquiry