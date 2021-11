Wicked Witches of the West, from left, Jaimie Cooney, Terra Russell, Erin Darkseid, Lisa Roberts, Shar Flower, Kristyna Kortova, Meaghan Cooney, Joanne Lacey, Michelle Labelle, and Connie Kentz. Steve Roberts / Submitted photo Steve Roberts / Submitted photo

Sylvan Lake’s secret witches with a sister visiting from B.C., revealed themselves on the morning of this Halloween.

The 10 witches were found paddling on the lake near 39th Ave. The coven cackled as they broke through the ice on the lake this cold morning.

The witches are anticipated to return next Halloween. They will be sharing a post on Lake Nation Facebook page for potential witches and warlocks to join next year.

