http://gah.ca/

Widow of avalanche victim sues Golden lodge operator

A woman from Alberta is suing guides, their mountain guide association and the lodge operator for negligence

The widow of an Alberta man who died in an avalanche near Golden, is suing the guides, their mountain guide association and the lodge operator for negligence.

Douglas and Sheila Churchill were among 13 people skiing in the backcountry, about 50 kilometres northwest of Golden, when a large avalanche struck in February 2016.

Douglas Churchill, 64, was one of five people who were completely buried, and others in the party dug him out.

RELATED: Airlifted to Calgary after Golden-area avalanche

He was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Calgary, where he died three days later.

Five others were partially burried in the slide, including his wife, Sheila Churchill.

A civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday says she suffered significant injuries in the avalanche, including a broken leg, and has ongoing limited function in her right knee.

The notice of claim alleges the lodge operator, Golden Alpine Holiday Inc., one employee, two guides and the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides ignored avalanche predictions, failed to communicate avalanche predictions to the group and failed to exercise reasonable care.

“By reason of negligence, criminal negligence, breaches of fiduciary duties and their breaches of contract of the defendants, Sheila Churchill, in her personal capacity as administrator of Doug Churchill’s estate, has sustained injuries and suffered irrevocable loss and damage,” the suit alleges.

RELATED: Avalanche triggered near Lanark Snowshed

None of the allegations has been proven in court and the defendants have not filed a statement of defence in the action.

Sheila Churchill is seeking an unspecified amount in general damages, special damages and costs.

Golden Alpine Holiday, the employee and the guides were no immediately available for comment. The Association of Canadian Mountain Guides declined comment because the case is now before the courts.

Golden Alpine Holiday’s owner John Bell told media soon after the avalanche that the group was on a self-guided tour.

“We are very forthright about any avalanche warnings and in fact as soon as the special advisory came out, we were very proactive in issuing that,” Bell told Global News.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Patrick Brown’s Tory leadership bid fate looms

Just Posted

Lion’s Club fundraising through Las Vegas themed ‘flight night’

The annual fundraiser is to send locals to Camp HeHoHa

Annual Polar Dip raises more than $16,000 for local charities

Hundreds watched as 38 jumpers braved the icey waters of Sylvan Lake

Former opioid user tells his story

Innisfail’s Keira Vander Vliet gives his take on the opioid crisis

Red Deer orthodontics team heads to Ethiopia to provide dental care

The duo raised $10,000 for the trip

Fish for free

No license is required to ice fish on Family Day weekend

SLIDESHOW: Fun and games had at Winterfest

Many came out for the annual winter festival on Sylvan Lake, Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Widow of avalanche victim sues Golden lodge operator

A woman from Alberta is suing guides, their mountain guide association and the lodge operator for negligence

Patrick Brown’s Tory leadership bid fate looms

Brown’s bid to for Tory leadership to be decided on Wednesday

Yelling vulgar slur at reporter not a crime says judge

Judge rules ‘vulgar’ slur against reporter was not a public disturbance

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Liberals looking at creating a use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says

Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

The golden anniversary of America’s favorite neighbor is being celebrated with a PBS special next month

Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

A Calgary woman is reminding parents of the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot was stuck in one and he broke his leg

Most Read