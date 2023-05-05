A sign warns of a forest fire in the area as smoke haze from forest fires burning in Alberta and British Columbia hangs over Banff, Alta., in Banff National Park, Friday, July 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Wildfire destroys homes, police station in community in northern Alberta

The Alberta government says wildfire has destroyed 20 homes, an RCMP detachment and a store in a northern community.

Three fires are burning in the area of Fox Lake and a reception centre for evacuees has opened at the Fox Lake band office.

Fox Lake is about 550 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Evacuation orders have also been issued for rural areas west and southwest of Edmonton.

The government says 72 wildfires in the province have forced about 3,700 people from their homes.

Most of central Alberta is under a fire ban after a period of windy and unseasonably hot conditions, with little chance of rain in the forecast.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smith says sovereignty act, RCMP replacement and pension plan not in UCP campaign
Next story
‘The ship sank all over again’: Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon Lightfoot

Just Posted

Randi Chase and Kjeryn Dakin started the Yellow Butterfly Program in order to help make safe spaces for youth in restaurants where they can find resources. (Photo provided by Randi Chase)
Yellow Butterfly Program held launch event at Bukz Restaurant

From the left Halle Murray, Tayler Lambert and Ruby Wynnyk. (Photo provided by Chelsey Lambert)
Sylvan Lake trio earn silver at international cheerleading competition

Sylvan Lake’s first Lemonade Day will be on Aug. 12 where children will have the opportunity to learn entrepreneurial skills. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook page)
New Lemonade Day set for the summer

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Fire Ban in effect for Sylvan Lake