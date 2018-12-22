Wildfires, flooding: Environment Canada’s top 10 weather stories of 2018

B.C. accounts for three of Canada’s top weather events from January to December

Here is a list of the top 10 bad weather events of 2018, according to Environment Canada.

1. Driven by hot, dry conditions, the number of fires was higher than last year.

2. Three Saskatchewan cities broke all-time records with temperatures into the 40s C.

In Quebec, 93 people died from heat-related causes.

3. The coldest April on record slammed into the hottest-ever May.

4. Hundreds of thousands in Quebec and Ontario were left without power in May as 120-km/h winds snapped power poles and damaged homes.

5. A series of tornadoes tore up the boundary region between Ontario and Quebec on Sept. 21.

6. A snowpack nearly twice the norm, a wet spring and high late-spring temperatures produced flooding in southern B.C.

7. Deep snow, heavy rains and sudden heat created the largest, most damaging flood in modern New Brunswick history.

8. On Aug. 7, a compact storm dumped 58 millimetres of rain downtown and 72 millimetres on Toronto Island.

9. Albertans faced wind-chill cold of -45 C on New Year’s Eve.

10. In April, 12-centimetres of freezing rain, snow and ice pellets fell on Quebec and Ontario.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gatwick flights operating after 2 arrested for using drone

Just Posted

Wintry road conditions add havoc to Friday afternoon commute

Wintry road conditions caused multiple collisions along the QE2 near Ponoka

PHOTO: CP Blakely donates to the Sylvan Lake food bank

The staff and students at the school have collected donations all month for the food bank

Stettler man gets Christmas wish

Assembles and decorates tree after recovering from stroke

Poll finds respondents against Alberta separation

Over 600 Albertans were surveyed their thoughts on separation of Alberta from Canada

VIDEO: Steffie Woima choir sings for seniors

Steffie Woima’s choir spent the afternoon with seniors at the NexSource Centre on Dec. 19

Author adds ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Die Hard’ to list of holiday-film classics

New book offers seasonal alternatives to longtime favourites such as ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’

Canada to embark on campaign to win release of citizens

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland that the arrests constitute a worrying precedent

Stettler County man ‘startled’ to capture cougar

Cougars rare in area

Wildfires, flooding: Environment Canada’s top 10 weather stories of 2018

B.C. accounts for three of Canada’s top weather events from January to December

Gatwick flights operating after 2 arrested for using drone

The persistent drone crisis at Gatwick had a significant effect on the international air travel system

‘Erase that year:’ Family of injured Broncos player looks to better times ahead

Ryan Straschnitzki, 19, was one of 13 survivors in the crash between the Broncos team bus and a semi-trailer

Liberals’ refusal to listen to concerns about border-crossers dangerous: Scheer

Scheer is lashing out at Trudeau and the Liberal party for dismissing anyone who disagrees with them

Mattis exit not likely to damage Canada-U.S. security ties: experts

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced this week he’d resign as of the end of February

Canadian sports fans win as longtime broadcast rivals force raised game

Five of the seven Canadian NHL teams could reach the playoffs this spring

Most Read