Win $150 utility credits in Town contest

Sylvan Lake is encouraging residents to sign-up for e-billing with contest

Hot on the heels of the new water bylaw is news the Town of Sylvan Lake will be moving to a monthly billing system.

The new billing system will be put into practise sometime early this year. Currently the Town has to finish the hiring process for a utility clerk before moving forward with the system.

Originally the Town hoped to have the system in place for February, but can’t guarantee it will be ready by then.

“For now we are saying early this year we are moving to monthly billing,” explained Joanne Gaudet, communications manager with the Town.

The Town is also holding the same contest as last year, in regards to utility billing.

The contest is open to all residents of Sylvan Lake who switch their billing to online, through e-mail.

The Town is encouraging everyone to sign-up for e-mail billing and be a littler greener.

“We are hoping people will take advantage of this contest while also being more environmentally friendly,” said Gaudet.

Everyone who signs up for e-billing between now and Feb. 28 will be entered to win one of 10, $150 utility credits to be applied to their town utilities.

Gaudet estimates the $150 credits towards a utility account will cover at least one month’s bill.

“The average house will be somewhere around $140 a month, so we think this will help ease the bill for at least one month,” she said.

Signing up for billing can be done at the Municipal Government Building.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

