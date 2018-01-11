Win $150 utility credits in Town contest

Sylvan Lake is encouraging residents to sign-up for e-billing with contest

Hot on the heels of the new water bylaw is news the Town of Sylvan Lake will be moving to a monthly billing system.

The new billing system will be put into practise sometime early this year. Currently the Town has to finish the hiring process for a utility clerk before moving forward with the system.

Originally the Town hoped to have the system in place for February, but can’t guarantee it will be ready by then.

“For now we are saying early this year we are moving to monthly billing,” explained Joanne Gaudet, communications manager with the Town.

The Town is also holding the same contest as last year, in regards to utility billing.

The contest is open to all residents of Sylvan Lake who switch their billing to online, through e-mail.

The Town is encouraging everyone to sign-up for e-mail billing and be a littler greener.

“We are hoping people will take advantage of this contest while also being more environmentally friendly,” said Gaudet.

Everyone who signs up for e-billing between now and Feb. 28 will be entered to win one of 10, $150 utility credits to be applied to their town utilities.

Gaudet estimates the $150 credits towards a utility account will cover at least one month’s bill.

“The average house will be somewhere around $140 a month, so we think this will help ease the bill for at least one month,” she said.

Signing up for billing can be done at the Municipal Government Building.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE/WATCH: Jason Klaus and Josh Frank guilty in triple murder

Just Posted

UPDATE/WATCH: Jason Klaus and Josh Frank guilty in triple murder

Crown argues for 75 years to life in prison, sentencing on Jan. 22nd

BREAKING: Red Deer Regional Hospital again not on the ‘urgent priority list’

Facility is in need of massive expansion of services to meet increasing populations, officials say. More to come.

Jason Klaus and Josh Frank guilty

Crown argues for 75 years to life in prison, sentencing on Jan. 22nd

Tips to care for your animals in extreme cold

Extra food, wind shelters and for the smaller pets, staying in doors helps

UPDATE LOCATED: Maskwacis RCMP seek help locating missing First Nations youth

Police say 15-year-old Qunechra Okeynan-Louis went missing on Monday at about 9 p.m.

Warmer weather brings out winter outdoor enthusiasts

Sylvan Lake was covered with people ice fishing, skating, and snowmobiling today

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today

Labour organizations across Ontario are holding rallies today to protest the actions some Tim Hortons franchises have taken

Rescuers save 100-plus finches found in foreclosed Ottawa home

More than 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.

Canada launches global trade complaint vs U.S. over use of duties

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Most Read