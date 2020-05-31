Wind warning in effect for central Alberta

City of Red Deer and Lacombe under wind warning

There’s a wind warning in effect for some parts of central Alberta including Red Deer.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring, Environment Canada website stated Sunday morning.

Strong west to northwest winds will develop this evening with gusts possibly exceeding 100 km/h. Winds will then begin to diminish by Monday morning.

The warning is in effect for the City of Red Deer, City of Lacombe, Lacombe County near CLive, ALix, Red Deer County near Pine Lake, Elnora, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Ponoka COunty near Ponoka and Maskwacis.

The warning lso applies to SYlvan Lake, Big Vally, Bashaw and Stettler.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur, Environment Canada website says. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

