Wind warning issued for central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for central Alberta and a corridor extending from Wetaskiwin to Vulcan.
Strong winds will develop late this evening, with gusts up to 90 km/h, says the warning issued at 10:35 a.m. Monday.
Winds will diminish Tuesday afternoon.
“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” said Environment Canada.
In central Alberta, Red Deer County, Lacombe County, County of Stettler, Ponoka County and Camrose County are all included in the warning, which goes as far as Vulcan and Newell Counties in the south and Leduc and Strathcona Counties in the north.
To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.
Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek
City of Red Deer
Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park
Co. of Stettler near Big Valley
Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby
Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang
Co. of Stettler near Donalda
Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands
vulcan
Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad
Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror
Lacombe Co. near Eckville
Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley
Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis
Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne
Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden
Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake
Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park
Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House
