Wind warning issued for central Alberta

Warning covers area of province from Strathcona County to Newell County

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for central Alberta and a corridor extending from Wetaskiwin to Vulcan.

Strong winds will develop late this evening, with gusts up to 90 km/h, says the warning issued at 10:35 a.m. Monday.

Winds will diminish Tuesday afternoon.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” said Environment Canada.

In central Alberta, Red Deer County, Lacombe County, County of Stettler, Ponoka County and Camrose County are all included in the warning, which goes as far as Vulcan and Newell Counties in the south and Leduc and Strathcona Counties in the north.

To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

City of Red Deer

Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

Co. of Stettler near Big Valley

Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

Co. of Stettler near Donalda

Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

vulcan

Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad

Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

Lacombe Co. near Eckville

Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House

