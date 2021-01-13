Wind warning issued for central Alberta

Environment Canada said strong northwesterly winds will develop in the morning and weaken in the evening

A wind warning was issued for Central Alberta and Red Deer on Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada said strong northwesterly winds will develop in the morning and weaken in the evening. Wind gusts up to 90 km/h are possible, but up to 110 km/h are possible at times near the Saskatchewan border.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

The wind warning is in effect for Red Deer, and parts of Red Deer County, Lacombe County, Ponoka County, Stettler County and Wetaskiwin.



