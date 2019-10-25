Wind warning issued for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

At roughly 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, a wind warning was issued by Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Sylvan Lake, Eckville and surrounding areas.

The warning was issued around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

A low pressure system moving through Alberta today will bring strong, gusty winds to Central and Eastern parts of the province. Winds should strengthen early this afternoon, with gusts above 90 km/h likely and gusts above 100 km/h possible at times. Winds will ease this evening as the system moves into Saskatchewan. Temperatures will also drop sharply as the cold front moves through.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”