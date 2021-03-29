Wind warnings in effect across central Alberta

Strong winds gusting between 90 km/h and 100 km/h expected to continue today.

Wind warnings are in effect across multiple regions in the province including central Alberta.

Following a weather front that blew in overnight, strong winds gusting between 90 km/h and 100 km/h expected to continue today.

Environment Canada says that these strong northwesterly winds are expected to ease early this evening. However, falling snow in combination with these winds may lead to poor visibility in the blowing snow.

The wind warning also states that damage to buildings such as to roof shingles and windows may occur. High winds may also toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Central Alberta areas currently under the wind warning include:

• Ponoka

• Stettler

• Lacombe

• Sylvan Lake

• Eckville

• Bentley

• Blackfalds

• Maskwacis

• Wetaskiwin

• And Millet.