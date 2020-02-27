Winners and losers in Alberta’s 2020 budget

UCP government has tabled a new 20-per-cent tax on vaping devices and liquids

Finance Minister Travis Toews, left, delivers the provincial budget as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney looks on, in Edmonton, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s United Conservative government tabled its 2020-21 budget Thursday. Here is a look at who might be pleased and who won’t be so happy:

WINNERS

Techies: The province is investing $200 million to fund innovation and leverage partners in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, aviation, tourism and financial tech.

Filmmakers: There will be $97 million over three years for an Alberta Film and Television Tax Credit to attract medium and large TV and film productions to Alberta.

Airlines: Alberta will enact regulatory changes to permit increased airline traffic and services with airlines that have a significant presence in the province, and will work with post-secondary schools to address a shortage of pilots.

Tourists: Alberta is developing a 10-year tourism strategy with the goal of doubling tourism spending to $20 billion by 2030.

LOSERS

Vapers: A new 20-per-cent tax is to be introduced on vaping devices and liquids to discourage youth.

Online renters: The four-per-cent tourism levy will be extended to online marketers, like Airbnb, to level the playing field with traditional rentals.

Public sector workers: The government plans to hold the line on salary hikes for public sector workers, while continuing to reduce jobs, mainly through attrition.

Fairs: Money for the Calgary Stampede and Edmonton’s Northlands, which hosts K-Days, drops to $9 million from $11.2 million.

