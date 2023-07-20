Grand Chief Cathy Merrick speaks to media in Winnipeg on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. She was among a small group that met with Winnipeg’s mayor to discuss calls for a search of a landfill for the bodies of two Indigenous women. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say

Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick was among a small group that met with the mayor to discuss calls for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill, north of the city.

She says the mayor offered support, but the provincial government must come to the table.

Cambria Harris, the daughter of one of the women whose remains have not been found, says the mayor discussed options such as providing land for machinery and buildings that would be involved in a search.

The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to have been dumped in the landfill last year, and the Manitoba government has said a search would be too hazardous for workers.

The province has also said a search could interfere with the scheduled trial of Jeremy Skibicki, who has been charged with first-degree murder in those deaths and the deaths of two other Indigenous women.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

