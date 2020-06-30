Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

PEMBINA, N.D. — A Winnipeg woman has been sentenced to six years in the United States for trying to purchase a toxin off the dark web.

Sijie Liu, 37, was sentenced in a U.S. District Court in North Dakota on June 22 after pleading guilty to attempting to acquire a chemical weapon.

Court documents said the woman went on the dark web, which is a hidden part of the internet only accessible through tailored software, to try to buy a toxin in February 2019.

She was, in fact, communicating with an undercover agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The court documents said Liu ordered 10 millilitres of the toxin and had it shipped under a fake name to a business that receives mail in Pembina, N.D. She also ordered personal protective equipment including a mask, apron and gloves.

The documents gave no indication what the toxin was or whether there was a motive behind the purchase.

About a month later, Liu crossed the Canada-U.S. border from Manitoba and told officials that she planned to go shopping in Grand Forks, N.D. for the day.

Instead, she drove a few kilometres to the business where the packages were shipped to.

The documents said she identified herself as Julie Chen and signed off on six packages. She also claimed to be picking up one other package for a friend named Sijie Liu.

When Liu left the business with a small flatbed cart loaded with the packages, she was arrested.

An affidavit from an FBI agent filed in court said that before Liu was questioned by officers, she said: “I know what I did was wrong.”

Later, when Liu contacted a man identified as her husband, she was overheard saying she had broken the law, the affidavit said.

Liu is to remain incarcerated in the U.S. until she can be transferred to Canada to serve the rest of her sentence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Just Posted

BREAKING: Alberta confirms 41 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Province provides update

Regular maintenance and upgrades took place while Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre closed

The NexSource Centre reopens July 5 with changes and and maximum capacities in place

Central zone has four active COVID-19 cases

No active cases in City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County

Sylvan Lake Catholic schools part of “social justice projects”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools assisted a list of organizations including Bethany Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake woman ranked nationally in off-road enduro racing

Courtney Schmale has finished third in the Canadian Motorcycle Association’s Women’s Expert class

Alberta businesswoman named lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in role in Canada

Alberta businesswoman named lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in role in Canada

Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Democracies must unite to share intel in disinformation fight, LeBlanc says

Democracies must unite to share intel in disinformation fight, LeBlanc says

Family of Montreal man killed by police hope protests bring change to policing

Family of Montreal man killed by police hope protests bring change to policing

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Cornwallis debate: Coast guard working with Indigenous group to change ship name

Cornwallis debate: Coast guard working with Indigenous group to change ship name

Security Council trying again for first COVID-19 resolution

Security Council trying again for first COVID-19 resolution

Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

Most Read