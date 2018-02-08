A winter storm warning is in effect for the Central Alberta that is predicted to bring 35 centimetres of snow to the area. It is important to remember that conditions while driving may degrade quickly and visibility may be reduced. File Photo

Winter storm warning persists across region

Up to 35 cm of snow is expected to fall during the storm

While not the coldest day on record, the amount of snow expected to fall in the next 24 hours is a cause for concern.

The winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada yesterday morning continues to persist today for much of central and southern Alberta.

The storm warning, updated at 4:30 a.m. this morning stretches across Central Alberta from Stettler to Eckville.

Environment Canada is expecting upwards of 35 cm of snow to fall by the time the storm has passed. This amount is also expected to be higher for those in higher elevations and closer to the mountains.

Meteorologists at Environment Canada expect the snow to begin to taper off sometime late this afternoon across the central region of the province.

Experts suggest “postponing non-essential travel” until the snow lets up, as the quickly accumulating snow has the potential to make travel on the highways difficult.

As of 7:30 a.m. this morning, Highway 11 on both sides of the QEII are considered to be “partly covered” with snow and-or ice, according to reports from Alberta Transportation. The same conditions persist travelling north on the QEII, while south, report claim the roads to be covered with snow and-or ice.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” a statement from Environment Canada warns.

Drivers travelling are reminded the posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer conditions. If travelling during the winter storm, drivers are reminded to slow down for winter conditions.

Drivers are also encouraged to have winter emergency kit in the vehicle, in case of emergency on the side of the road.

As Environment Canada predicts the snowfall will be heavier at times, it is recommended t check the up to date weather forecast and road reports before travelling.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Elon lanches Telsa into space

Just Posted

Winter storm warning persists across region

Up to 35 cm of snow is expected to fall during the storm

Nicks: What does a dead battery have to do with growth?

Bi-weekly column on all things holistic health related

Mike Walsh first to seek UCP nomination

Penhold councillor aiming to become next MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Edmonton Bike and ATV Show Jan. 13

Black Press exclusive photos for biggest motorcycle, dirtbike and ATV show in Alberta

Blackfalds RCMP search for car thief

Female steals truck in Springbrook

2019 Canada Winter Games receive boost from Ron MacLean

Red Deer native speaks at fundraiser for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Winter storm warning in effect for Ponoka and area

Environment Canada expects snowfall in the 25 to 35 cm range

UPDATE: RCMP arrest man in relation to Riverside Meadows shooting incident

Kareem Lujmea Cummings turned himself in to Red Deer RCMP

Feds earmark cash to protect children from online sexual exploitation

The Liberals annouce millions for the Canadian Centre for Child Protection

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Elon lanches Telsa into space

Space sports car now flying toward asteroid belt beyond Mars

Rimoka settling in to full management of buildings and assets

The Rimbey/Ponoka-based agency has been in full swing for the last month

Most Read