Winterfest set to return better than ever

Get ready to celebrate all that winter has to offer as Sylvan Lake prepares for its annual Winterfest this Family Day long weekend.

The popular festival will take place Feb. 17-20 and will host a wide variety of activities, both new and old.

“We have some stuff that is new this year, some stuff that is returning from the pre-COVID years and some stuff that is a mainstay for this event that people look forward to each year,” said Nathan Young, special events coordinator.

One returning favourite is the annual Big Jig ice fishing derby which will take place on Sylvan Lake from Feb. 18-20. There are over $7,500 in total prizes, with the grand-prize winner taking home a cash prize of $3,000.

Anyone wishing to participate in this tournament must register through the MyCatch App and pay the $35 entry fee. More information on the event can be found at visitsylvanlake.ca/bigjig/.

Other festival highlights include fireworks, snowshoeing, electric fat-tire bikes, sleigh rides and the Fire on Ice Show.

Returning for the first time since the pandemic is the highly anticipated Polar Bear Dip on Feb. 18. Participants can register online to take the plunge to support local charities.

According to Young, the new ice slide will also be a stand-out attraction this year. Construction began on the slide last year, but it could not make its grand debut due to the mild temperatures.

Young also encourages guests to check out the Learn to Fish event, as it is an excellent opportunity for, “New anglers and for kids to come out and have an opportunity to hands-on try fishing with knowledgeable volunteers.”

For further event details, visit www.VisitSylvanLake.ca/Winterfest.